Dec 18 Rain has forced players from the field after tea on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Sri Lanka were 264-7 when the umpires took the players off at about 1625 (0325 GMT), with the rain becoming heavier as ground staff covered the playing surface.

