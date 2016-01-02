(Updates after game reduced to 24 overs each)

Jan 2 Play in the fourth one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Saxton Oval will be reduced to 24 overs each after heavy rain in Nelson on Saturday prevented the start of play.

Overnight rain had forced a delay to the scheduled 11.00 am (2200 GMT) start time and persistent showers kept players off the ground until umpires Richard Illingworth and Billy Bowden decided a shortened game could begin.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and the tourists will field when play begins at 3.40 pm (0240 GMT).

The visitors kept the five-match series alive with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the third match at the same venue on Dec. 31, after the hosts easily won the first two games at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The fifth match is at Mt. Maunganui on Jan. 5. The tour concludes with two Twenty20 internationals on Jan. 7 and 10. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Napier; Editing by Tony Jimenez)