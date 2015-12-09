Cricket-Australia paceman Tait announces retirement
Dec 9 Factbox for the first test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which starts in Dunedin on Thursday:
- - -
MATCH FACTS
Dec 10-14 (Day match, 2130 GMT start)
University Oval (capacity 4,500)
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Nigel Llong (England)
Third umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia)
Match referee: David Boon (Australia)
- - -
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (4)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (6)
Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (captain), Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Doug Bracewell, Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
- - -
SRI LANKA
Test ranking: 7
Captain: Angelo Mathews
Coach: Jerome Jayaratne
Highest ranked batsman: Angelo Mathews (6)
Highest ranked bowler: Rangana Herath (8)
Team (possible): Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews (captain), Milinda Siriwardana, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera.
- - -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 30
New Zealand wins: 12
Sri Lanka wins: 8
Draws: 10
Tied: 0
- - -
PREVIOUS DUNEDIN TESTS (both at Carisbrook)
1995 Match drawn
1997 New Zealand won by innings & 36 runs
- - -
SERIES
Second test Dec 18-22 Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
