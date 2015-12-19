Dec 20 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep captured the final wicket of New Zealand's innings to dismiss the hosts for 237, a deficit of 55 runs, early on the third day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Dushmantha Chameera had proved the main strike weapon for Angelo Mathews' side with a ferocious spell of short-pitched fast bowling after lunch on Saturday when he took three wickets in 13 balls as the hosts collapsed from 81 without loss to 89-4.

The 23-year-old finished with career-best figures of 5-47 from 13 overs.

The hosts had resumed on Sunday on 232-9 before Trent Boult was caught by Rangana Herath at mid-on for a duck, just six balls into the day's play.

