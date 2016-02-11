Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
WELLINGTON Feb 11 Factbox for the first test between New Zealand and Australia, which starts in Wellington on Friday:
MATCH FACTS
Feb 12-16 (day match, 2130 GMT start)
Basin Reserve (capacity 13,000)
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Richard Illingworth (England)
Third umpire: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka)
Match referee: Chris Broad (England)
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (7)
New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 2
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (1)
Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (8)
Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 55
New Zealand wins: 8
Australia wins: 29
Draws: 18
PREVIOUS WELLINGTON TESTS
1946 Australia won by innings & 103 runs
1974 Match drawn
1982 Match drawn
1986 Match drawn
1990 New Zealand won by nine wickets
1993 Match drawn
2000 Australia won by six wickets
2005 Match drawn
2010 Australia won by 10 wickets
SERIES
Second test Feb 20-24 Christchurch (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.