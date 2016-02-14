WELLINGTON Feb 15 Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon and Jackson Bird all grabbed wickets as Australia inched closer to a comprehensive victory in the first test against New Zealand with the hosts at 241-7 at lunch on the fourth day at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

New Zealand are still 138 runs shy of Australia's first innings total of 562 and the visitors are poised to wrap up the test after lunch and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second game in Christchurch from Feb. 20.

New Zealand were dismissed for 183 in their first innings.

Mark Craig, who has a test average approaching 40, was on nine at the break on Monday with Doug Bracewell on 14. Pace bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult are the only remaining batsmen.

The only bright spot for New Zealand was debutant Henry Nicholls scoring his first test half century before he was bowled by Bird for 59.

The hosts had resumed on 178-4, with Nicholls on 31. Anderson joined him after captain Brendon McCullum was trapped lbw in the final over of the third day.

Needing to bat time in an effort to wear down the Australian attack and give themselves any hope of saving the game, the normally free-flowing Nicholls and Anderson were cautious on a slightly overcast and cool Wellington morning.

Anderson had faced 21 balls in his 27 minutes at the crease without scoring before he was trapped in front by Marsh on the 22nd delivery.

Knowing they were the last recognised pair at the crease, the burly lefthander reviewed the dismissal but the original decision was confirmed.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who has featured in two world record sixth-wicket stands in the third innings of matches at the Basin Reserve in the last two years, was unable to replicate that same defiance when he played on to Lyon for 10.

Australia's massive first innings total had been built on Adam Voges second test double-century.

Voges was the last man out, for 239, shortly before lunch on the third day.

