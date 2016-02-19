Feb 19 Factbox for the first test between New Zealand and Australia, which starts in Christchurch on Saturday:

MATCH FACTS

Feb. 20-24 (day match, 2130 GMT start)

Hagley Oval (capacity 12,000)

Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka), Richard Kettleborough (England)

Third umpire: Richard Illingworth (England)

Match referee: Chris Broad (England)

NEW ZEALAND

Test ranking: 6

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3)

Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (8)

New Zealand (likely): Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

AUSTRALIA

Test ranking: 2

Captain: Steve Smith

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Highest ranked batsman: Smith (1)

Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (7)

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Test matches played: 56

New Zealand wins: 8

Australia wins: 30

Draws: 18

PREVIOUS CHRISTCHURCH TESTS (at Lancaster Park)

1974 New Zealand won by five wickets

1977 Match drawn

1982 Australia won by eight wickets

1986 Match drawn

1993 Australia won by an innings and 60 runs

2005 Australia won by nine wickets