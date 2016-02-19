Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 19 Factbox for the first test between New Zealand and Australia, which starts in Christchurch on Saturday:
MATCH FACTS
Feb. 20-24 (day match, 2130 GMT start)
Hagley Oval (capacity 12,000)
Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (Sri Lanka), Richard Kettleborough (England)
Third umpire: Richard Illingworth (England)
Match referee: Chris Broad (England)
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (3)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (8)
New Zealand (likely): Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Mark Craig, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 2
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (1)
Highest ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (7)
Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 56
New Zealand wins: 8
Australia wins: 30
Draws: 18
PREVIOUS CHRISTCHURCH TESTS (at Lancaster Park)
1974 New Zealand won by five wickets
1977 Match drawn
1982 Australia won by eight wickets
1986 Match drawn
1993 Australia won by an innings and 60 runs
2005 Australia won by nine wickets (Editing by John O'Brien)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.