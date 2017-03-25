WELLINGTON, March 25 Matt Henry grabbed two wickets to give New Zealand the upper hand on the first day of the third test against South Africa on Saturday as the tourists went into an early lunch on 71 for three at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Weather was a constant threat for much of the session, which had been delayed by 30 minutes due to overnight rain, with South Africa captain Faf du Plessis choosing to bat after winning the toss for the third successive match.

Henry, who was brought back for the injured Tim Southee, dismissed debutant opener Theunis du Bruyn for a duck and had JP Duminy caught in the deep about 20 minutes before lunch.

Colin de Grandhomme had the session's other wicket when he bowled Dean Elgar for five as the hosts, who were also without Trent Boult, reduced the Proteas to 5-2 in the fourth over.

Hashim Amla was on 38 and du Plessis on six.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also lost all five tosses to AB de Villiers during the one-day series.

New Zealand's bowlers made a blistering start and South Africa's du Bruyn, who was brought in for the out of form Stephen Cook, lasted just three deliveries before he was caught by Tom Latham at second slip off Henry in the third over.

Elgar then failed to play at a big inswinger from de Grandhomme and was bowled in the next over.

Amla and JP Duminy had rebuilt South Africa's innings after their awful start with a 59-run partnership before Duminy top-edged a short delivery from Henry to be caught by Jeetan Patel at fine leg for 20.

Light rain then forced the players from the field about five minutes away from the scheduled lunch break.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)