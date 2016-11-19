Nov 20 New Zealand will chase a victory target of 105 after they bowled Pakistan out for 171 in their second innings on the fourth morning of the first test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

The visitors resumed on 129 for seven, a lead of 62 runs, with pace bowler Sohail Khan on 22 and Asad Shafiq on six.

Sohail continued to thwart New Zealand's attempts to wrap up the tail quickly, taking his eighth-wicket counter-attacking partnership with Shafiq to 53 before he was dismissed for 40.

Shafiq was the ninth wicket to fall for 17 when he was well caught in the deep by debutant Jeet Raval before Rahat Ali was last man out for two.