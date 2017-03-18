WELLINGTON, March 18 South Africa were handed a victory target of 81 runs after dismissing New Zealand for 171 after tea on the third day of the second test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Proteas left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj captured career-best figures of 6-40.

South Africa had been bowled out for 359 in their first innings earlier on Saturday before fast bowler Morne Morkel tore the top off New Zealand's lineup with the first three wickets.

Maharaj, who took his previous career-best figures of 5-94 in the first test in Dunedin, surpassed that as his variations in pace and flight bamboozled New Zealand's middle and lower order.

Opener Jeet Raval, who was one of Maharaj's victims after tea, top-scored for New Zealand with 80.

