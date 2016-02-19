CHRISTCHURCH Feb 20 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum surpassed the record for test sixes when he hit his 101st before lunch on the first day of the second test against Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

McCullum moved to 11 with the shot over the long on boundary from the bowling of Mitchell Marsh, having joined Kane Williamson at the crease.

New Zealand were 43 for three in their first innings after being sent in to bat.

The 34-year-old McCullum had equalled former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist on 100 sixes in the second innings of the first test against Sri Lanka in Dunedin in December.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)