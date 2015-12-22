WELLINGTON, Dec 22 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will retire from international cricket after the two-test series against Australia in February, the 34-year-old batsman said on Tuesday. McCullum, who led New Zealand to their first 50-overs World Cup final earlier this year, told a news conference in Christchurch he would be calling it quits after the second test against Australia, which starts at Hagley Oval on Feb. 20. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)