CHRISTCHURCH Feb 24 Steve Smith and Adam Voges steered Australia through to a comprehensive test series victory over New Zealand on Wednesday which takes the tourists back to the top of the test world rankings.

Australia sealed the second match by seven wickets shortly after lunch on the fifth and final day at Hagley Oval. It was their seventh win in 11 games under Smith's captaincy.

