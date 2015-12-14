WELLINGTON, Dec 15 New Zealand have decided to
rest pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee for the start of the
one-day international series against Sri Lanka and handed
batsman Henry Nicholls a chance to earn his first cap in the
format.
The strike duo will sit out the first two matches of the
series, which starts in Christchurch on Dec. 26, and Matt Henry
will drop out of the squad to allow Southee to return for the
third in Nelson on New Year's Eve.
Canterbury lefthander Nicholls was included in the 14-man
squad for the first three ODIs of the five-match series after
innings of 144 and 137 in two matches for New Zealand A against
Sri Lanka A in October.
The 24-year-old batsman, who has an average of 44 from 34
first class matches, looks likely to make his debut at his home
ground of Hagley Oval, where the first two ODIs take place.
"Henry has been knocking on the door for a while and shown
impressive consistency over the last year for both Canterbury
and New Zealand A," coach Mike Hesson said.
"He's still young and a real talent. It will be good to have
him in the environment for the first time and he'll certainly
get an opportunity at some point.
"Tim and Trent will both get an opportunity to rest, which
is important given their recent heavy work load and their likely
commitments over the remainder of the season."
All-rounder Grant Elliott (wrist) and spinner Nathan
McCullum (back) were not considered because of injuries but
could come into the equation for the back end of the series and
the two Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka in January.
Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Doug Bracewell and Henry
will share the pace bowling duties in the absence of Boult and
Southee.
Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Doug Bracewell, Martin
Guptill, Matt Henry (first two matches), Mitchell McClenaghan,
Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish
Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, George Worker, Tim Southee
(third match only).
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)