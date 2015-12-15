(Adds more Hesson quotes)
WELLINGTON, Dec 15 Uncapped batsman Henry
Nicholls has been called into New Zealand's one-day squad for
the start of the five-match series against Sri Lanka, while pace
duo Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been rested.
Canterbury lefthander Nicholls was included in the 14-man
squad for the first three ODIs after impressing coach Mike
Hesson and fellow selector Gavin Larsen with his performances
over the last 12 months.
The 24-year-old, who was the second top run-scorer in last
season's domestic one-day competition, topped the averages
(75.66) and scored an unbeaten 144 in the unofficial 'test'
between New Zealand and Sri Lanka 'A' sides in October.
Nicholls continued that strong form in the domestic Twenty20
competition and looks set to reap his rewards with an ODI debut
at his home ground of Hagley Oval.
"Henry has earned his spot after consistent performances
over the last 12 months and during the New Zealand A campaign,
he was exceptional across all forms," Hesson told reporters.
"He is a player who has got class and he's a player we want
exposed to the international scene sooner rather than later so
we're excited to see how he goes."
Hesson said opening bowlers Boult and Southee, who formed a
deadly tandem during the World Cup earlier this year as New
Zealand made their first final, would be rested.
Boult will miss the first three games in Christchurch on
Dec. 26 and 28 and in Nelson on Dec. 31. Southee will be
available for the Nelson game, with Matt Henry selected for the
first two games.
"Both Trent and Tim by the time we get to the next test
would have played five tests in a row," Hesson said.
"It's a long season and we need some fresh legs steaming in
at the first ODI."
Injured all-rounders Corey Anderson, Jimmy Neesham and Grant
Elliott were not considered for selection.
Elliott, who broke his arm in a domestic match, could be
back playing during the Christmas period, Hesson said.
Anderson and Neesham have been struggling with back injuries
and their bowling has been limited, he added.
"Corey is starting to increase his loads (and) it is likely
he could be considered for the T20 as a batsman," Hesson said.
"We are hopeful by the back end of the season he will play a
role with the ball. In terms of James, he's a long way off from
bowling at the moment but it's nice to see him back playing
cricket again."
The final two games of the series are on Jan. 2 in Nelson
and Jan. 5 in Mount Maunganui before Sri Lanka end their tour
with two Twenty20 internationals.
"At home we've been hard to beat so I think winning the
one-day series is an expectation we should have of ourselves,"
Hesson added.
"We know Sri Lanka have got some talented batsmen and some
pretty wily campaigners with the ball but we certainly rate our
own skills in New Zealand conditions."
Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Doug Bracewell, Martin
Guptill, Matt Henry (first two matches), Mitchell McClenaghan,
Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish
Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, George Worker, Tim Southee
(third match only).
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, Editing by Ian Ransom)