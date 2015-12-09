Dec 10 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and chose to field in the first test against New Zealand on a green-tinged pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

The hosts made one change from the side that suffered a three-wicket loss to Australia in the first day-night test match in Adelaide with left-arm pace bowler Neil Wagner replacing off-spinner Mark Craig, who had a poor series across the Tasman.

Sri Lanka, rocked by wicketkeeper Kusal Perera testing positive for a banned substance and leading pace bowler Dhammika Prasad being ruled out with a back injury, named an inexperienced side.

Udara Jayasundera will make his test debut batting at number three, while 20-year-old Kusal Mendis, playing his second test, will open the batting. Dinesh Chandimal takes the gloves in place of Perera.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (captain), Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Udara Jayasundera, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Milinda Siriwardana, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

