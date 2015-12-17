Dec 18 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and chose to field on the green Seddon Park pitch in the second test against Sri Lanka in Hamilton on Friday.

New Zealand, who hold a 1-0 lead in the two match series after a 122-run victory at University Oval in Dunedin, had already said they would be unchanged from the first test.

Rookie all-rounder Mitchell Santner will provide the main spinning option for McCullum, who will again have a four-pronged pace attack.

"Wicket looks pretty green. It does tend to dry out pretty quickly but we will unleash our four seamers from the start," McCullum said in a televised interview.

"We just felt the way the guys bowled (in Dunedin) and the wicket we have been presented with here it was the right option (to go in with four seamers).

"We have got some hard work to do over the next five days but the boys are tracking well."

Sri Lanka, also unchanged from the first test, will need to be more positive in their batting approach to stop the hosts from extending their unbeaten stretch in New Zealand to 13 tests.

"It's just the attitude we need to work on," said Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, who added he would have also bowled first had he won the toss.

"We have got the skill, we have got the talent, we have got the boys to do it, it's just the attitude. We need to change our mindset and be positive."

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Udara Jayasundera, Dinesh Chandimal(wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Milinda Siriwardana, Rangana Herath, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Andrew Both)