CHRISTCHURCH Feb 20 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to field in the second test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

The hosts opted for a four-pronged pace attack on a greenish-looking wicket with Neil Wagner coming in for off-spinner Mark Craig.

Matt Henry was picked as the third seamer in place of the injured Doug Bracewell.

Australia made one change with James Pattinson returning from shin soreness for Peter Siddle who suffered a sore back in the first test in Wellington.

The visitors won the first match at the Basin Reserve by an innings and 52 runs and need only a draw to seal the two-match series and the world's top test ranking.

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Joe Burns, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tony Jimenez)