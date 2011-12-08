INDORE, India, Dec 8 The 10 highest one-day international totals after India reached their best ODI score of 418-5 against the West Indies on Thursday

Team Score Opposition Venue Year Sri Lanka 443-9 Netherlands Amstelveen 2006 South Africa 438-9 Australia Johannesburg 2006 Australia 434-4 South Africa Johannesburg 2006 South Africa 418-5 Zimbabwe Potchefstroom 2006 India 418-5 West Indies Indore 2011 India 414-7 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2009 India 413-5 Bermuda Port of Spain 2007 Sri Lanka 411-8 India Rajkot 2009 New Zealand 402-2 Ireland Aberdeen 2008 India 401-3 South Africa Gwalior 2010

