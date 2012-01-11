Jan 11 The 10 lowest one-day international
totals after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 43 against South
Africa in Paarl on Wednesday
Team Score Opponents Venue Year
Zimbabwe 35 Sri Lanka Harare 2004
Canada 36 Sri Lanka Paarl 2003
Zimbabwe 38 Sri Lanka Colombo 2001
Pakistan 43 West Indies Cape Town 1993
Sri Lanka 43 South Africa Paarl 2012
Zimbabwe 44 Bangladesh Chittagong 2009
Canada 45 England Manchester 1979
Namibia 45 Australia Potchefstroom 2003
India 54 Sri Lanka Sharjah 2000
West Indies 54 South Africa Cape Town 2004
