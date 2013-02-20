KARACHI Feb 20 Pakistan have given former captain Shahid Afridi a final opportunity in international cricket by including him in their team for one-day series in South Africa next month.

"Shahid Afridi should consider this is a final chance to hit form for Pakistan in limited overs' cricket," chief selector, Iqbal Qasim told a news conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

All-rounder Afridi, 32, who has played 349 one-day internationals, was named in both the 50 overs and Twenty20 squads after he was dropped in December for a one-day series against India due to poor form.

Pakistan, who trail South Africa 2-0 in their three-match test series, will play two Twenty20 matches and a five-match one-day series.

The selectors have also included left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, former captain Shoaib Malik, wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and his brother Umar in both squads. (Editing by John Mehaffey)