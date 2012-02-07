Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
KARACHI Feb 7 Saeed Ajmal, who tortured England's batsmen in Pakistan's clean sweep of their three-test series, believes no one has yet been able to pick his mystery "teesra" ball.
The spinner was named man of the series after his 24 wickets having said before the UAE tests that he had developed the delivery especially for England.
"I used the "teesra" sparingly in the series and I don't think anyone has been able to spot it as yet and that makes it more dangerous," Ajmal told the Pakistani "Ary News" channel on Tuesday.
"I will reveal which is the "teesra" delivery after the (one-day) series is over. Until then it remains a challenge for everyone to identify this ball in the coming one-dayers."
Modest Ajmal refused to take the plaudits for humbling the world's top-ranked test side.
"I credit my captain (Misbah-ul-Haq) for the success myself or Abdur Rehman (18 wickets) got in the series. He told us from the start that there would be spin pitches and he had confidence we could deliver," Ajmal said.
"It felt good bowling in tandem with Rehman. There was less pressure on me. Our captain had planned out everything in detail like which bowler will bowl to which batsmen and so on and it worked beautifully."
Ajmal said the clean sweep was a big moment for a team keen to make people forget the 2010 spot-fixing affair which rocked Pakistan cricket.
"I guess that scandal really hurt our pride and since then we have been trying to get better and better. Beating England 3-0 was like winning the World Cup for us," Ajmal said.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star