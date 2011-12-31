KARACHI Dec 31 Pakistan's leading
spinner Saeed Ajmal is confident the Umpires Decision
Review System (UDRS) in the forthcoming series against England
will be a plus for his team's slow bowlers because of the number
of left-handers in the opposition.
"It is going to be a tense series and I am happy the UDRS
will be used in tests and one-dayers," Ajmal told Reuters.
"I bowl the doosra a lot and most of the time I beat the
batsmen in front of the wickets but umpires tend to turn down a
lot of my appeals because the ball is going the other way.
'With the UDRS I am confident of winning a high percentage
of my appeals this time as England have at least four quality
left-handed batsmen."
Ajmal who at the age of 34 finished with 50 wickets in tests
this year, has perfected the art of the doosra, the
off-spinner's delivery which turns away from the right-hander or
straightens up.
However, he dismissed reports that he was working on a
special delivery for the England batsmen.
"No such plans, but I am bowling a lot in the nets to left-
handed batsmen," he said. "Because while I am used to bowling my
doosra to right-handers I want to be in control against the
left-handers in this series.
"I am working hard on perfecting my wicket-taking deliveries
and controlling my flight because on the pitches in the United
Arab Emirates, particularly Abu Dhabi, the ball only breaks when
you give it air," he said.
Ajmal who made a late entry into international cricket and
now has 83 wickets in 17 tests besides 78 one-day wickets and 46
in Twenty20 matches, said the key to Pakistan winning the series
would be the bowling.
"The pitches are slow and it is hard work for the spinners
as well in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The advantage we have is we know
the conditions and pitches well now and we know what to do to
take wickets," he said.
"England has not played much in the UAE so their bowlers
will take time to grasp the requirements of bowling on the
pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi."
Ajmal said he was looking forward to his contest with
English off-spinner, Graeme Swann.
'It is going to be interesting because he is a different
type of bowler. I am different, although we are both
off-spinners. But I know a good show in this series will cement
my standing in the world."
