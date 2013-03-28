LAHORE, March 28 Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in all three forms of the game for the past two years, could require surgery for a suspected hernia after suffering stomach pains for the past two months.

"I have been examined by doctors and they feel I could require a surgery for a suspected hernia," he told Reuters on Thursday.

Ajmal, 35, said he could have the operation before Pakistan's one-day series against Scotland and Ireland in late May.

He said he would need a two-week break from cricket but intended to take part in the Champions Trophy in England in June. (Editing by John Mehaffey)