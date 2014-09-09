DUBAI, Sept 9 Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has been suspended for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

"...an independent analysis has found the bowling action of Pakistan's off-spinner Saeed Ajmal to be illegal and, as such, the player has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect," the ICC said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)