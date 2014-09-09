Cricket-Australia force draw in third test against India
RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
DUBAI, Sept 9 Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has been suspended for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
"...an independent analysis has found the bowling action of Pakistan's off-spinner Saeed Ajmal to be illegal and, as such, the player has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect," the ICC said in a statement. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has failed to recover from a calf injury and been ruled out of the third test against South Africa, though frontline pace bowler Trent Boult is looking likely to play, selector Gavin Larsen said on Monday.
RANCHI, India, March 19 Cheteshwar Pujara may not be the biggest crowd-pleaser in an Indian team teeming with stroke-makers, but the 29-year-old proved why he is such a crucial cog in the test side with an epic double century on Sunday.