KARACHI, Sept 3 The Pakistan Cricket Board has
conveyed its concern to the International Cricket Council (ICC)
over the omission of off-break bowler Saeed Ajmal from the
shortlist of nominees for the annual ICC awards.
Having been named in the ICC's test team of the year, Ajmal
missed the shortlist of nominees for the international, test and
one-day international player of the year awards.
The PCB said its concern was related to the test award.
"We have conveyed our concern to the ICC on the Ajmal issue
and we hope they will reconsider his name for the final list of
awards," PCB spokesman Nadeem Sarwar said.
Ajmal, 34, was the leading wicket-taker in tests in the
12-month award period, taking 74 wickets, and was also highly
placed in the one-day international rankings.
He was reported in 2009 for having a suspect bowling action
but cleared by the ICC.
Sources on the Pakistan board said the PCB had sent a letter
to the ICC indicating surprise Ajmal had missed out on the
nominations.
"We have conveyed to the ICC that we believe that there must
have been an oversight on part of the experts and a review is
urgently required as Ajmal has been outstanding in all three
formats of the game," the source said.
Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander (South Africa), Kumar
Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) and Michael Clarke (Australia) were
nominated for the test award.
Ajmal told a Pakistani television channel in Abu Dhabi
during the ODI series against Australia that he was not dejected
by his omission from the list of nominees and was privileged to
be part of the ICC test team of the year.
The awards will be announced before the start of the
Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka on Sept. 15.
