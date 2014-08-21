KARACHI Aug 21 Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal will miss the first one-day international against Sri Lanka on Aug. 23 as he is flying to Brisbane to undergo tests on his bowling action.

A senior official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told Reuters on Thursday that Ajmal might also miss the second of three one-dayers in Colombo on Aug. 27 if his tests take time in Brisbane.

Ajmal's bowling action was reported by the umpires and match referee to the ICC after the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this month. He is still free to play.

"Right now he will be flying to Brisbane to an ICC accredited biomechanics lab on Aug. 23 when the first ODI is to be played and his test is scheduled for the 24th," the official said.

"He will be accompanied by a doctor of our medical panel, Dr Sohail Saleem."

The PCB official said that around 30 deliveries from Galle had been mentioned in the report received by the board.

Ajmal, 36, has been Pakistan's leading bowler in recent years with 178 wickets in 35 tests and 182 one-day international and 85 Twenty20 wickets.

His action was also reported in 2009 but he was cleared after tests.