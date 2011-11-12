KARACHI Nov 12 Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should check the assets and bank accounts of all of its players every six months to ensure future generations do not fall prey to corruption scandals.

Three Pakistan players were jailed earlier this month, including former captain Salman Butt, after being found guilty of agreeing to bowl pre-determined no balls in a test against England last August.

"I would support any move by the PCB to regularly check player assets and accounts. I say it should be a six month exercise," Akmal, who has recently fallen out of favour with Pakistan's selectors, told Reuters.

"Only such an exercise can clean up our image and end these baseless allegations made against us all the time."

Akmal said he was fed up with the constant allegations surrounding Pakistani players. During the court case, Akmal's name was mentioned a few times in connection with the spot-fixing allegations even though the wicket-keeper batsman was not on trial.

"I would welcome any move by the ICC to have a fresh inquiry based on evidence allegedly given in the spot-fixing trial in London," said Akmal.

Players' agent Mazhar Majeed, who was also jailed after pleading guilty to corruption charges before the start of the trial, said other Pakistani players were also involved in spot fixing.

"I am ready to make myself available to any investigation. Because I want this stigma to go away for ever," Akmal added.

"The ICC and PCB cleared me to play for Pakistan but yet the media keeps on mentioning my name in relation to spot-fixing stories."

