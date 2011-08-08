KARACHI Aug 8 Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal
was a surprise omission when Pakistan announced their latest
batch of central contracts on Monday.
The 29-year-old Kamran, a veteran of 53 tests, 137 one-day
internationals and 38 Twenty20s, has been replaced by his
younger brother Adnan Akmal, 26, who toured New Zealand last
year.
Senior players Shoaib Malik and Danish Kaneria also missed
out on new contracts.
"I am disappointed but I just need to keep on playing
domestic cricket and prove my form to the selectors and board,"
Kamran told Reuters.
He played in the 50-over World Cup at the start of the year
but was then dropped from the test tour to West Indies in April
and May due to inconsistent form behind the stumps.
Kamran has made six test centuries and five hundreds in
one-day internationals.
In one World Cup match against New Zealand he dropped Ross
Taylor twice in one over from paceman Shoaib Akhtar and the
batsman went on to score a match-winning hundred.
Kamran said he was working hard on his technique and seeking
advice from former Pakistan captains and keepers Moin Khan and
Rashid Latif.
Malik and Kaneria have not played for the team since the
test series in England a year ago.
Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in a one-off test in Bulawayo next
month before the two sides contest three one-dayers and two
Twenty20s.
