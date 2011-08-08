KARACHI Aug 8 Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was a surprise omission when Pakistan announced their latest batch of central contracts on Monday.

The 29-year-old Kamran, a veteran of 53 tests, 137 one-day internationals and 38 Twenty20s, has been replaced by his younger brother Adnan Akmal, 26, who toured New Zealand last year.

Senior players Shoaib Malik and Danish Kaneria also missed out on new contracts.

"I am disappointed but I just need to keep on playing domestic cricket and prove my form to the selectors and board," Kamran told Reuters.

He played in the 50-over World Cup at the start of the year but was then dropped from the test tour to West Indies in April and May due to inconsistent form behind the stumps.

Kamran has made six test centuries and five hundreds in one-day internationals.

In one World Cup match against New Zealand he dropped Ross Taylor twice in one over from paceman Shoaib Akhtar and the batsman went on to score a match-winning hundred.

Kamran said he was working hard on his technique and seeking advice from former Pakistan captains and keepers Moin Khan and Rashid Latif.

Malik and Kaneria have not played for the team since the test series in England a year ago.

Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in a one-off test in Bulawayo next month before the two sides contest three one-dayers and two Twenty20s.

