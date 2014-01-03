Jan 3 Pakistan wicket-keeper Adnan Akmal has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka with a finger injury, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Akmal hurt himself while taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka opener Kaushal Silva on the third day of the ongoing first test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

"Adnan Akmal got injured while taking a catch ... and has fractured his left hand index finger," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"He has been ruled out for rest of the series. On the request of team management for replacement the national selection committee has decided to send Sarfraz Ahmed to join the test squad in UAE."

Sarfraz, 26, has played four tests for Pakistan, the last against South Africa in February, 2013.

Experienced batsman Younus Khan took over the gloves for Pakistan on day four of the first test.

Dubai hosts the second test from Wednesday while Sharjah is the venue for the third and final match starting on Jan 16. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)