UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia paceman Starc out of India series with injury
* Joins Mitchell Marsh on the sidelines (Adds quotes details)
KARACHI, April 5 Former captain Wasim Akram will help coach Pakistan's pacemen at the Champions Trophy in England in June.
The great all-rounder told a news conference in Lahore that he had also agreed with the Pakistan Cricket Board to hold a 10-day training camp for pacemen in Karachi along with full-time bowling coach Mohammad Akram.
"It is a great feeling to be associated with Pakistan cricket again and to be able to do something I have always wanted - play a role in producing a future crop of pace bowlers for the national team," the 46-year-old said.
Akram, who took 414 test and 502 one-day international wickets before retiring in 2003, will run the camp for Pakistan squad players and for up-and-coming young pacemen from around the country.
"I am confident we have some good pace talent but my advice to these bowlers aspiring to succeed at international level is to work really hard," added Akram.
"I was disappointed at the way the fast bowlers performed on the recent tour of South Africa. My job will be to teach them the art of swing bowling and variations."
Pakistan's first Champions Trophy match will be against West Indies at The Oval on June 7. The other teams in their group are India and South Africa. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
BENGALURU, March 10 Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the remaining two tests of the series against India with a stress fracture to his right foot, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga not out 4