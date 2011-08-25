MUMBAI Aug 25 Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has escaped further punishment for flouting his five-year ban by playing for an English amateur side in a league match in June.

Amir has been cautioned by the International Cricket Council and warned over his future conduct.

"Mohammad Amir has been warned and has been provided with further clarification as to the terms of his suspension," an ICC spokesman said.

The 19-year-old played for Surrey Cricket League Division One team Addington, prompting the ICC to launch an inquiry.

Amir was banned for a minimum of five years along with team mates Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt by an ICC tribunal in February for bowling deliberate no balls during a test match in England last year.

The case is currently going through the criminal courts.

