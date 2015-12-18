(Refiles to additional codes)

Dec 19 Paceman Mohammad Amir has taken another step towards international re-integration following a ban for match-fixing after being included in a Pakistan training and fitness squad.

Amir, former test captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif served jail sentences in Britain after being found guilty in 2011 of various offences of corrupt behaviour.

The trio were cleared to return to the sport by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September after serving suspensions.

Left-armer Amir, 23, is one of 26 players named for the fitness camp that will run from Dec. 21-Jan. 7 in Lahore, said the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I am thankful to my fans, family and my friends who always support me and encourage me," said Amir on his Twitter account. "Will try my best to give 100 percent to my country."

Pakistan travel to New Zealand for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-dayers against Brendon McCullum's side starting from Jan. 15. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Tony Jimenez)