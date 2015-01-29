MUMBAI Jan 29 Banned Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has received an early reprieve for a return to domestic cricket following his cooperation with anti-corruption officials, the International Cricket Council said on Thursday.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Amir were all banned for spot-fixing during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010, particularly for incidents during the fourth test at Lord's.

Amir's five-year ban was scheduled to expire on Sept. 2 but the 22-year-old could return to domestic cricket with immediate effect, the ICC said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)