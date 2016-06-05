June 5 Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir, who spent time in jail and served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, was named on Sunday in a 17-man squad for the test series in England starting next month.

Providing he is granted a visa to travel to Britain, the series will mark Amir's first test appearance since he was cleared to return to the sport last September.

Amir was rated among the world's most exciting fast bowlers before a 2010 spot-fixing scandal that resulted in bans and jail sentences for him, former test captain Salman Butt and fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

He has already toured New Zealand for a limited-overs series, played in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh and featured in the World Twenty20 in India since serving his ban.

Pakistan will play four tests, five one-dayers and a Twenty20 International in England between July 14 and Sept. 7. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)