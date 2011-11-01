Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
LONDON Nov 1 Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir admitted in September that he had fixed parts of a test match against England last year, media could finally report on Tuesday.
Amir, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments but legal restrictions meant his admission could not be publicly revealed earlier.
However, that court order was lifted after Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were found guilty of the same charges at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Holden)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)