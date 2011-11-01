LONDON Nov 1 Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir admitted in September that he had fixed parts of a test match against England last year, media could finally report on Tuesday.

Amir, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments but legal restrictions meant his admission could not be publicly revealed earlier.

However, that court order was lifted after Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were found guilty of the same charges at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Holden)