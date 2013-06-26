KARACHI, June 26 Banned Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif was robbed of cash and valuables at gunpoint in Lahore on Wednesday.

Asif, who was given a seven-year ban - with two of them suspended - by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2011 for spot-fixing, said the incident took place near Lahore airport in the early morning.

"Although I have been through a lot in the last two years because of the spot-fixing scandal but this incident was a nerve-wracking one, for one because they pointed guns in my face," Asif told Reuters.

He said four armed robbers took 92,000 Pakistani rupees ($930), his wallet containing cards, his passport and his expensive watch.

"It was scary and I have filed a report with the police station of the area," added the 30-year-old.

Asif was released from a British prison in May last year after serving half of a one-year term for his part in bowling deliberate no-balls during a Lord's test against England in 2010. ($1 = 98.9150 Pakistani rupees) (Editing by Alison Wildey)