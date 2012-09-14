KARACHI, Sept 14 Pakistan will not boycott the
International Cricket Council (ICC) awards despite registering a
protest over the omission of off-spinner Saeed Ajmal from the
shortlist of candidates.
"We have our strong reservations over Ajmal's omission from
the awards list but have decided not to boycott the ceremony but
we will only be sending some squad members to the event," a
spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.
The annual ICC ceremony will be held on Saturday in Colombo
but Ajmal - the top wicket-taker in tests for the qualifying
period - is not shortlisted for test cricketer of the year, ODI
player of the year or international cricketer of the year.
He was picked in the ICC test team of the year.
Talk of a potential boycott had even reached Pakistan's
parliament. The PCB spokesman added that no board official would
attend the ceremony.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20
7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)