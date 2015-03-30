March 30 Pakistan have named Azhar Ali as their one-day captain following the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq from one-day internationals after this month's World Cup.

Azhar, 30, played the last of his 14 one-day internationals over two years ago but is a regular in the test side batting at number three.

"In view of his character, leadership and team spirit, the decision has been made to make Azhar new ODI captain," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahryar Khan told reporters in Lahore on Monday.

Pakistan lost to hosts Australia by six wickets in the World Cup quarter-finals 10 days ago.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)