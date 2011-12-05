CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Dec 5 (Reuters)- Influential Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes has been ruled out of Tuesday's third one-day international against Pakistan because of a groin problem.

"Kayes picked up the injury during the warm-up in Chittagong on Monday and is definitely ruled out of the next match," Debashish Chowdhury, a doctor with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, told reporters.

"He was given a 48-hour rest and we will observe his situation after that period. Only then can we tell you if he will be available for the test series or not."

Pakistan lead the three-match one-day series 2-0 and will also play two tests against the hosts. The first test in Chittagong will begin on Dec. 9.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)