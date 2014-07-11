KARACHI, July 11 Pakistan's Supreme Court reinstated Najam Sethi as chairman of the country's cricket board on Friday, a day after he was removed from the post.

The decision comes just 24 hours after the government axed Sethi as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, appointed an interim head and called a new election in 30 days.

At Friday's hearing, however, the Supreme Court declared the process to hold elections as invalid and restored Sethi.

"I was appointed by the prime minister to complete some specific tasks and reorganise board affairs," Sethi told reporters. "I told the court today I would like to complete the tasks handed over to me.

"The court heard my side and has allowed me to continue in my role until the matter is finally settled."

Since last year, PCB matters have been in a state of uncertainty with numerous petitions filed in the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court on cricket affairs.

Zaka Ashraf and Sethi have been in and out of the PCB chairman's seat sine May 2013, a situation which eventually led to the Supreme Court taking action. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and John O'Brien)