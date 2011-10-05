LONDON Oct 5 Three Pakistan cricketers, driven
by greed, betrayed their team mates and the sport of cricket
itself by taking bribes to fix incidents during a test match
against England last year, a London court heard on Wednesday.
The plot was orchestrated by Pakistan captain Salman Butt
and his agent Mazhar Majeed and involved the team's two opening
fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir who were instructed
to bowl three no-balls at a pre-agreed time, prosecutors allege.
"This case reveals a depressing tale of rampant corruption
at the heart of international cricket, with the key players
being members of the Pakistan cricket team," prosecutor Aftab
Jafferjee told the jury at Southwark Crown Court.
He said the men had "contaminated" the games and "their
activity represents a betrayal by them of their own team, their
own Board of Cricket and most damaging of all a betrayal of the
sport of cricket itself -- and all for greed".
The court heard that the scam was uncovered by a journalist
at the News of the World newspaper, the tabloid at the centre of
the phone hacking scandal which has rocked Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp empire. The paper has since been closed down.
Jafferjee said journalist Mazhar Mahmood, well-known for
revealing wrongdoing amongst British politicians, celebrities
and even royalty often posing as a "fake sheikh", had approached
Majeed saying he was a wealthy Indian businessman wanting to set
up a tournament in the Emirates.
"Were this investigation not to have been permitted, this
activity of 'fixing' would have certainly continued -- unabated
and unaccountable -- and beyond the reach of the law," the
prosecutor said.
Jafferjee said the activity was underpinned by the betting
industry in the Asian subcontinent -- Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri
Lanka and the Far East, adding that gambling in the Asian
subcontient on cricket games alone had a turnover of $40-50
billion a year.
The jury of six men and six women was told that only Butt
and Asif were on trial, but Jafferjee stressed there was
"nothing sinister" in the absence of Majeed and Amir from the
proceedings, the Press Association reported.
Butt and Asif deny conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to
accept corrupt payments between Aug. 15 and 29 last year.
Butt made his test debut for Pakistan in 2003 and since
then has played in 33 test matches, 78 one-day internationals
and 24 Twenty20 games for his country.
He was appointed captain of Pakistan's test side on July 16
last year, during the tour of England.
Jafferjee said: "If the prosecution are right about his
activity, that appointment consolidated his influence within the
team, and assured his ability to direct activity on the field,
both legitimate and corrupt."
Butt told police in interview that the timing of three
no-balls during the Lord's Test exactly when Majeed told the
News of the World journalist they would be bowled was just "a
series of freakish occurrences", the court heard.
Asif was first selected to play for Pakistan in 2005 and has
represented his country in 23 test matches, 38 one-day
internationals and 11 Twenty20 games.
Last summer he was ranked the world's second-best Test
bowler by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and took his
100th Test wicket during the series in England.
Asif told detectives it was "just chance" that he bowled a
no-ball exactly when Majeed said he would.
The case continues.
