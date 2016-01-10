Jan 10 Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt hit a century as he and fast bowler Mohammad Asif returned to competitive cricket on Sunday after serving five-year bans for spot-fixing.

Butt scored 135 runs and Asif picked up two wickets for Water and Power Development Authority in Pakistan's domestic one-day tournament.

The pair, along with Mohammad Amir, were suspended in 2011 for their part in attempting to fix the 2010 Lord's test against England by delivering no balls to order.

They all served jail sentences in Britain.

While Amir returned to domestic cricket last year and has been included in Pakistan's squad for this month's limited overs series in New Zealand, Asif and Butt took the first steps towards rebuilding their tainted careers.

"It's a sort of rebirth. I will do my best to perform and return to Pakistan team," the 31-year-old Butt told reporters.

Butt's team beat Federally Administered Tribal Areas by 141 runs. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Justin Palmer)