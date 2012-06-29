KARACHI, JUNE 29 - Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt will
appeal against a minimum five-year ban imposed on him by the
International Cricket Council (ICC) for spot-fixing and has
called for an open retrial by a court in his own country.
The 27-year-old returned to Pakistan from the Britain last
week after serving seven months of a two-and-a-half year jail
sentence for his involvement in the 'cash for no-balls' scandal
that engulfed Pakistan's tour of England in 2010.
"I will be appealing in the international court of sports
arbitration (CAS) in Switzerland to get the remaining years' ban
removed," Butt told a news conference in his hometown of Lahore
on Friday.
"I don't think I got justice in the trial that sentenced me
to a jail term. I want a trial in the Supreme Court of Pakistan
because there was no evidence confirming I did spot fixing,"
Butt said.
Butt was found guilty of orchestrating the deliberate
delivery of no-balls by Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif in the
fourth Test at Lord's in return for money from their Pakistani
agent, Mazhar Majeed.
All three cricketers were banned by the ICC in early 2011
and late last year a crown court in London sentenced them to
jail for corruption and cheating.
Majeed pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy
to making corrupt payments at a pre-trial hearing and is still
in jail.
Butt, who played 33 tests and 78 one day internationals
before the scandal, denied asking Amir and Asif to bowl no balls
and said he had remained silent throughout the process for the
good of Pakistan cricket.
"I didn't want to take (name) names because that is not my
style. But I didn't get justice and now I want justice from our
courts.
"The people who did spot fixing in that match should be
asked about it."
