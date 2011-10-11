(adds background)
KARACHI Oct 11 The Pakistani government
has not retained Ijaz Butt as chairman of the Pakistan
Cricket Board (PCB) and has appointed Zaka Ashraf to replace
him.
Ashraf, a senior banker, will take over as PCB chairman with
immediate effect, replacing Butt who completed his three-year
tenure on Oct. 8, Pakistan's Presidency said.
Butt's tenure, which began in 2008, was plagued by
controversy including last year's spot-fixing scandal in England
which led to bans on players Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and
Mohammad Aamir, and he was also in charge of the PCB when the
Sri Lanka team were attacked in Lahore in 2009.
Cricket is a passion in Pakistan with millions of people
scrutinising the board's every move and the national team's
performances.
Butt returned home on Monday from Dubai after attending the
executive board meeting of the International Cricket Council.
