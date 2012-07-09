Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
KANDY, July 9 Persistent rain washed out the second day's play in the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Monday.
After a frantic first day when 13 wickets fell, Sri Lanka were to resume at 44 for three wickets in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 226 but steady rain meant not a single ball could be bowled.
Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.