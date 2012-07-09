(Updates after play is called off)

KANDY, July 9 Persistent rain washed out the second day's play in the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Monday.

After a frantic first day when 13 wickets fell, Sri Lanka were to resume at 44 for three wickets in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 226 but steady rain meant not a single ball could be bowled.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0.