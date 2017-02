DHAKA Dec 18 Pakistan were 87 for one wicket at the close on the second day of the second test after bowling out Bangladesh for 338 runs in Dhaka on Sunday.

Scores: Bangladesh 338 (Shakib Al Hasan 144, Shahriar Nafees 97; Aizaz Cheema 3-73) v Pakistan 87-1

