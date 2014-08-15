UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
COLOMBO Aug 15 Pakistan were 244 for six wickets in their first innings at the close on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 320 (Upul Tharanga 92; Junaid Khan 5-87, Wahab Riaz 3-88) v Pakistan 244-6 (Sarfraz Ahmed 66 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 58, R Herath 5-98). (Editing by Justin Palmer)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.