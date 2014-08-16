Cricket-India's Manohar resigns as ICC chairman
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO Aug 16 Sri lanka were 177 for two wickets in their second innings, a lead of 165 runs, at close on the third day of the second test against Pakistan on Saturday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 320 (Upul Tharanga 92; Junaid Khan 5-87, Wahab Riaz 3-88) & 177-2 (Kumar Sangakkara 54 not out) v Pakistan 332 (Sarfraz Ahmed 103, Ahmed Shehzad 58; Rangana Herath 9-127) (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
* One-day specialist Doherty also calls time (Adds Voges' quotes)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mosadd