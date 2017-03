LONDON Nov 2 England were 222 for four wickets in reply to Pakistan's 234 all out at the end of the second day of the third and final test in Sharjah on Monday.

James Taylor, chasing a maiden test century, was unbeaten on 74 and Jonny Bairstow was 37 not out.

Their stand for the fifth wicket was worth 83 at the close.

Pakistan won the second test after the first was drawn.

(Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Stephen Wood)